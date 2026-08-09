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Penthouses for sale in Milas, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: The complex on the Mediterranean coast, in the quiet area of Kargicak. On con…
$161,350
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/8
What you get: Apartments on the Mediterranean coast, in the quiet area of Kargicak. On co…
$328,264
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