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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
9
Bodrum
3
Aydın
7
Milas
3
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/5
High-Quality Properties with Elevator in a Newly Built Gated Complex with Pool in Kuşadası H…
$276,133
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$329,450
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$187,711
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments with Pool and Security Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are located in…
$458,974
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$189,543
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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