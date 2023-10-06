UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
3544
Patong
30
Kathu
15
Khok Kloi
10
Clear all
713 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
5
430 m²
1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,18M
Recommend
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
300 m²
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
8
1 216 m²
1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,70M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
430 m²
1
€1,38M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
588 m²
1
€1,81M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
7
777 m²
1
€2,36M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
1 100 m²
2
€3,24M
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
6
7
1 700 m²
2
€4,98M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
467 m²
1
€982,400
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
479 m²
1
€1,02M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
625 m²
€1,97M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
8
1 208 m²
€3,70M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
320 m²
1
€713,502
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
600 m²
2
On the ground floor of the two-story villa, youll find a terrace with a private pool, an out…
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
52 m²
3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
327 m²
1
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
170 m²
2
Price on request
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
29 m²
1/6
€138,634
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
445 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€958,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
487 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
246 m²
The idea of this project is based on a deep understanding of your desires and ideas about co…
€340,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
6
1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
260 m²
€525,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
188 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€410,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
2
154 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€368,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
481 m²
The project is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in t…
€654,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
404 m²
The project is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in t…
€523,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
484 m²
Proekt is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in the pi…
€785,300
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
342 m²
2
The villa is located in the largest complex of Laguna - Angsana Villas Phuket, which feature…
€590,477
Recommend
