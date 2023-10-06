UAE
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
3544
Patong
30
Kathu
15
Khok Kloi
10
Clear all
76 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
590 m²
1
€1,11M
Recommend
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
590 m²
1
€1,34M
Recommend
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
300 m²
1
€616,407
Recommend
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
413 m²
1
€829,030
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
229 m²
2/3
€1,41M
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
304 m²
3
€1,51M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
1
29 m²
7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
€114,583
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
336 m²
3
€2,41M
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
49 m²
2/7
€161,739
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
49 m²
3/7
€172,009
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
312 m²
1/3
€1,49M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
950 m²
2
Welcome to this exceptional home located in the prestigious Laguna Homes, offering breathtak…
€1,16M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
426 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€911,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
420 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€807,000
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
65 m²
5/6
€246,460
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
697 m²
A new luxury villa project in an ideal location, surrounded by lush nature overlooking the m…
€1,67M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
620 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€1,19M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
660 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
500 m²
2
The villa is part of the famous Angsana Resort Villas hotel in the luxurious Laguna Phuket …
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view
Kathu, Thailand
6
7
948 m²
3
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
€1,07M
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
71 m²
2/7
€293,313
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
75 m²
7/7
€344,787
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
75 m²
7/3
€478,287
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
60 m²
4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€289,847
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
4/3
€169,698
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
5/3
€206,154
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
56 m²
7/3
€303,711
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
52 m²
4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€245,690
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
671 m²
2
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
75 m²
7/7
€346,585
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
