New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2.

Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electricity, common area landscaping.

Facilities and equipment in the house

All private villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen and landscape design. Furniture package is optional.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Cherngtalay is the subdistrict of Thalang in the middle west part of Phuket Island, just south of the airport and includes Layan Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach. The beaches are beautiful and quieter than in the busy south of Phuket. There are plenty of hotels and resorts in the area,and the area is becoming more and more attractive with a wide range of excellent restaurants, shops and even night markets, and only takes 20-25 drive to the airport.

  • Layan Beach - 5 min
  • Bangtao Beach - 10 min
  • Naithon Beach - 13 min
  • Surin Beach - 15 min
  • Boat Avenue - 10 min
  • Laguna Golf - 10 min
  • Blue Canyon Golf - 23 min
  • Porto De Phuket - 10 min
  • Central Phuket - 35 min
  • Thalang Hospital - 13 min
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 min
  • Bangkok Hospital - 35 min
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

