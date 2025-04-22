  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

Wichit, Thailand
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22413
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2398428
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Wichit

About the complex

The complex features:

  • lobby
  • gym
  • laundry
  • swimming pool
  • lounge area
  • gardens (including a roof-top garden)
Advantages

Furniture and air conditioner for free.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest school - 300 meters
  • British International School - 6.1 km
  • Nearest shopping mall - 6.7 km
  • Porto de Phuket - 6.7 km
  • Laguna Golf - 6.7 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 9.1 km
  • Surin Beach - 11 km
  • Kamala Beach - 13 km
  • Layan Beach - 14 km

Location on the map

Wichit, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$89,516
