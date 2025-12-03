  1. Realting.com
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$199,257
;
11
ID: 33056
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments surrounded by greenery and modern facilities. Apartment from the Investor! Sale under a contract of assignment!
Installment!
Full furnishings!
Experience complete comfort and tranquility in Canvas, where every corner is designed to delight your senses. Spacious living spaces, cozy balconies and green gardens create a paradise where you and your family will be happy.
Facilities: lobby with semi-open terrace, two swimming pools, garden with sunbathing area, playground and backyard, coworking / conference room, fitness center, golf simulator, terrace with barbecue area, 24-hour observation, laundry.
Location:
Park and playground on Boat Avenue 70 m;
- 0.8 km market on Boat Avenue. ;
- recreation club "Laguna" 1.8 km;
- Kajongkiet Cherngtalai school 5.3 km. ;
- Bangkok Hospital Bangtao Clinic 1.8 km. ;
- Phuket International Airport 20 km. ;
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request Show contacts
