Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana

Bangkok, Thailand
$66,600
9
ID: 33894
Location

  Country
    Thailand
  City
    Bangkok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    37

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Thailand, Bangkok, Ratburana District, Chao Phraya River
🏗 High-rise condominium, delivery: December 2025 (ready in 9 months!)
🏷 Price: from $66,600 | Studios, 1BR, 2BR

NUE Riverest Ratburana is one of Bangkok’s most anticipated projects. 8 high-rise buildings (up to 35 floors) on the banks of the Chao Phraya River with direct views of the Rama IX Bridge and a panorama of the city center.

✅ Why this is a unique offer

Preference DetailsDecember 2025 — purchase of ready-made housing without risksPrice Minimum entry cost — from $66,600Panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River and the Rama IX BridgeSize8 buildings, up to 35 floorsInfrastructureMore than 40 areas for living and recreation

🏢 COMPLEX

NUE Riverest Ratburana is not just a house, but a resort city on the water. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable, luxurious and active life.

Characteristics:

  • 8 residential towers

  • Floors: up to 35 floors

  • Direct access to the Chao Phraya River

  • Panoramic glazing - views of the water and the city

🌟 Infrastructure (more than 40 zones!)

The complex has created a unique environment for life, work and recreation:

🎭 HIGH.

  • Sky Theatre – an open-air cinema with river views

  • River Lounge - Lounge area for meetings and relaxation

  • Sky Spa - Spa complex on the upper floors

  • Private Onsen – Private Japanese Hot Springs

  • Infinity Pool – pool with endless river views

🏋️‍♂️ Sport and health

  • Fitness center with panoramic view of the river

  • sauna

  • yoga zone

👨‍👩‍👧 FOR THE FAMILY

  • Children's play areas

  • Family lounges

💻 FOR WORK

  • Modern coworking

  • Meeting rooms

🌿 For rest.

  • Gardens and green terraces

  • Walking promenades

  • Barbecue areas

✅Everything is included in the infrastructure of the complex – you get a 5* lifestyle.

📍 Location - Ratborana (RATBURANA)

The complex is located in the picturesque area of Ratburan, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, with convenient access to the center of Bangkok.

TRANSPORT:

  • Direct access to the river - boat communication with the center

  • Near main thoroughfares

  • To the city center - [clarify time]

Infrastructure:

  • Shops, markets

  • Schools, hospitals

  • Shopping centres

🛋 Planning

Type Square (orientee)Studio from 24–28 m21 bedrooms (1BR) from 30-40 m22 bedrooms (2BR) from 50–65 m2

✅ Each apartment with panoramic windows
✅ Thoughtful European Planning
✅ Finished (white finish / turnkey)

💎 Investment Attractiveness

  1. Delivery after 9 months - minimum risks, quick entry into the lease

  2. Prices from $66,600 are below the market for river premium

  3. 40+ Infrastructure Zones – High Rent Demand

  4. Chao Phraya River is a liquid location, species that will not be built

  5. Thailand - stable tourist flow, rental income 5-8% per annum

💰 Purchase conditions

  • Price: from $66,600 (depending on floor and view)

  • Installment from the developer (specified individually)

  • 100% payment/mortgage for non-residents (up to 70% in some banks)

  • Full legal support of the transaction

  • Assistance in opening a Thai bank account

  • Registration of ownership (Freehold for foreigners – up to 49% of quota)

  • Current price list and planning

  • Presentation of the complex and 3D tour

  • Video reviews of floor views

  • Individual installment calculation

  • Consultation on visas and residence permit of Thailand

Price: from $66,600
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Rathburana (Chao Phraya River)

Bangkok, Thailand
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

