Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana

Thailand, Bangkok, Ratburana District, Chao Phraya River

🏗 High-rise condominium, delivery: December 2025 (ready in 9 months!)

🏷 Price: from $66,600 | Studios, 1BR, 2BR

NUE Riverest Ratburana is one of Bangkok’s most anticipated projects. 8 high-rise buildings (up to 35 floors) on the banks of the Chao Phraya River with direct views of the Rama IX Bridge and a panorama of the city center.

✅ Why this is a unique offer

Preference DetailsDecember 2025 — purchase of ready-made housing without risksPrice Minimum entry cost — from $66,600Panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River and the Rama IX BridgeSize8 buildings, up to 35 floorsInfrastructureMore than 40 areas for living and recreation

🏢 COMPLEX

NUE Riverest Ratburana is not just a house, but a resort city on the water. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable, luxurious and active life.

Characteristics:

8 residential towers

Floors: up to 35 floors

Direct access to the Chao Phraya River

Panoramic glazing - views of the water and the city

🌟 Infrastructure (more than 40 zones!)

The complex has created a unique environment for life, work and recreation:

🎭 HIGH.

Sky Theatre – an open-air cinema with river views

River Lounge - Lounge area for meetings and relaxation

Sky Spa - Spa complex on the upper floors

Private Onsen – Private Japanese Hot Springs

Infinity Pool – pool with endless river views

🏋️‍♂️ Sport and health

Fitness center with panoramic view of the river

sauna

yoga zone

👨‍👩‍👧 FOR THE FAMILY

Children's play areas

Family lounges

💻 FOR WORK

Modern coworking

Meeting rooms

🌿 For rest.

Gardens and green terraces

Walking promenades

Barbecue areas

✅Everything is included in the infrastructure of the complex – you get a 5* lifestyle.

📍 Location - Ratborana (RATBURANA)

The complex is located in the picturesque area of Ratburan, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, with convenient access to the center of Bangkok.

TRANSPORT:

Direct access to the river - boat communication with the center

Near main thoroughfares

To the city center - [clarify time]

Infrastructure:

Shops, markets

Schools, hospitals

Shopping centres

🛋 Planning

Type Square (orientee)Studio from 24–28 m21 bedrooms (1BR) from 30-40 m22 bedrooms (2BR) from 50–65 m2

✅ Each apartment with panoramic windows

✅ Thoughtful European Planning

✅ Finished (white finish / turnkey)

💎 Investment Attractiveness

Delivery after 9 months - minimum risks, quick entry into the lease Prices from $66,600 are below the market for river premium 40+ Infrastructure Zones – High Rent Demand Chao Phraya River is a liquid location, species that will not be built Thailand - stable tourist flow, rental income 5-8% per annum

💰 Purchase conditions

Price: from $66,600 (depending on floor and view)

Installment from the developer (specified individually)

100% payment/mortgage for non-residents (up to 70% in some banks)

Full legal support of the transaction

Assistance in opening a Thai bank account

Registration of ownership (Freehold for foreigners – up to 49% of quota)

📩Write to chat Avito or call - I will send:

Current price list and planning

Presentation of the complex and 3D tour

Video reviews of floor views

Individual installment calculation

Consultation on visas and residence permit of Thailand

Price: from $66,600

Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Rathburana (Chao Phraya River)