Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana

Thailand, Bangkok, Ratburana District, Chao Phraya River
🏗 High-rise condominium, delivery: December 2025 (ready in 9 months!)
🏷 Price: from $66,600 | Studios, 1BR, 2BR
NUE Riverest Ratburana is one of Bangkok’s most anticipated projects. 8 high-rise buildings (up to 35 floors) on the banks of the Chao Phraya River with direct views of the Rama IX Bridge and a panorama of the city center.
✅ Why this is a unique offer
Preference DetailsDecember 2025 — purchase of ready-made housing without risksPrice Minimum entry cost — from $66,600Panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River and the Rama IX BridgeSize8 buildings, up to 35 floorsInfrastructureMore than 40 areas for living and recreation
🏢 COMPLEX
NUE Riverest Ratburana is not just a house, but a resort city on the water. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable, luxurious and active life.
Characteristics:
8 residential towers
Floors: up to 35 floors
Direct access to the Chao Phraya River
Panoramic glazing - views of the water and the city
🌟 Infrastructure (more than 40 zones!)
The complex has created a unique environment for life, work and recreation:
🎭 HIGH.
Sky Theatre – an open-air cinema with river views
River Lounge - Lounge area for meetings and relaxation
Sky Spa - Spa complex on the upper floors
Private Onsen – Private Japanese Hot Springs
Infinity Pool – pool with endless river views
🏋️♂️ Sport and health
Fitness center with panoramic view of the river
sauna
yoga zone
👨👩👧 FOR THE FAMILY
Children's play areas
Family lounges
💻 FOR WORK
Modern coworking
Meeting rooms
🌿 For rest.
Gardens and green terraces
Walking promenades
Barbecue areas
✅Everything is included in the infrastructure of the complex – you get a 5* lifestyle.
📍 Location - Ratborana (RATBURANA)
The complex is located in the picturesque area of Ratburan, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, with convenient access to the center of Bangkok.
TRANSPORT:
Direct access to the river - boat communication with the center
Near main thoroughfares
To the city center - [clarify time]
Infrastructure:
Shops, markets
Schools, hospitals
Shopping centres
🛋 Planning
Type Square (orientee)Studio from 24–28 m21 bedrooms (1BR) from 30-40 m22 bedrooms (2BR) from 50–65 m2
✅ Each apartment with panoramic windows
✅ Thoughtful European Planning
✅ Finished (white finish / turnkey)
💎 Investment Attractiveness
Delivery after 9 months - minimum risks, quick entry into the lease
Prices from $66,600 are below the market for river premium
40+ Infrastructure Zones – High Rent Demand
Chao Phraya River is a liquid location, species that will not be built
Thailand - stable tourist flow, rental income 5-8% per annum
💰 Purchase conditions
Price: from $66,600 (depending on floor and view)
Installment from the developer (specified individually)
100% payment/mortgage for non-residents (up to 70% in some banks)
Full legal support of the transaction
Assistance in opening a Thai bank account
Registration of ownership (Freehold for foreigners – up to 49% of quota)
Current price list and planning
Presentation of the complex and 3D tour
Video reviews of floor views
Individual installment calculation
Consultation on visas and residence permit of Thailand
