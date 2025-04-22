Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand

The new project offers 3 independent units with private terraces and direct access to a shared infinity pool. Available individually or as a package (entire building with shared pool).
The studios feature modern, durable finishes selected for a clean, neutral design that suits shortor long-term use. Finishes and fittings are pre-defined for efficiency — no customization is offered. Studios can be delivered unfurnished or d fully-fitted.Advantages
Koh Samui has many international schools with world-class standards and curriculum. Tuition in Koh Samui schools ranges between THB 150,000 to THB 520,000 per year, that is approximately USD $4,300 to USD $14,000 per year. Samui has numerous upscale shopping malls providing a vast range of products and services. Samui offers world-class standards of medical and dental services, catering to the ever-growing popularity of Thailand’s medical tourism. Samui Airport, is a small international airport which serves Koh Samui island as well as other destinations in the south of Thailand, and has non-stop passenger flights.Location and nearby infrastructure