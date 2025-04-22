  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$183,345
;
19
ID: 26195
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456531
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The new project offers 3 independent units with private terraces and direct access to a shared infinity pool. Available individually or as a package (entire building with shared pool).

The studios feature modern, durable finishes selected for a clean, neutral design that suits shortor long-term use. Finishes and fittings are pre-defined for efficiency — no customization is offered. Studios can be delivered unfurnished or d fully-fitted.

Advantages
  • Full service property management
  • High rental income
  • Easy - sell option
  • High capital gains
  • Outstanding location
  • Investment safety
  • Leasehold transfer
  • Guaranteed build time of 12-14 months
Infrastructure

Koh Samui has many international schools with world-class standards and curriculum. Tuition in Koh Samui schools ranges between THB 150,000 to THB 520,000 per year, that is approximately USD $4,300 to USD $14,000 per year. Samui has numerous upscale shopping malls providing a vast range of products and services. Samui offers world-class standards of medical and dental services, catering to the ever-growing popularity of Thailand’s medical tourism. Samui Airport, is a small international airport which serves Koh Samui island as well as other destinations in the south of Thailand, and has non-stop passenger flights.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 300 m - Panyadee British International School
  • 600 m - Chaweng Noi Beach
  • 1.2 km - Bandon International Hospital
  • 1.2 km - Family Mart
  • 1.3 km - The Jungle Club
  • 1.5 km - Lad Koh Viewpoint
  • 2.1 km - Bangkok Samui Hospital
  • 2.2 km - Chaweng Beach
  • 2.8 km - Coral Cove Beach
  • 3.2 km - Royal Samui Golf

Location on the map

