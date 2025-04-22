Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The villas are located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach and surrounded by a lush national park. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view and feel connected with nature from their living room. All rooms are designed to feel spacious with plenty of lighting and enough space for functioning. The design offers a panoramic view of an in-home tropical garden, creating a serene and relaxing living space.
The complex infrastructure:
Completion:
1st phase - 4th quarter of 2025
2nd phase - 3rd quarter of 2026Facilities and equipment in the house