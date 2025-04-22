Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
;
20
ID: 25519
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2444230
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

The villas are located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach and surrounded by a lush national park. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view and feel connected with nature from their living room. All rooms are designed to feel spacious with plenty of lighting and enough space for functioning. The design offers a panoramic view of an in-home tropical garden, creating a serene and relaxing living space.

The complex infrastructure:

  • clubhouse
  • co-working lounge
  • fitness center and gym
  • around-the-clock security and video surveillance
  coffee shop

Completion:

1st phase - 4th quarter of 2025

2nd phase - 3rd quarter of 2026

  • Built-in Kitchen
  • Bathrooms
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
  • Nai Yang Beach - 3 minutes
  • Sirinat National Park - 5 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 8 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 8 minutes
  • Mai Khao Beach - 20 minutes
  • International school - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

