Residential complex THE MOMENTUM

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$199,859
27/01/2026
$200,642
27/03/2025
$150,852
;
26
ID: 22445
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

A unique opportunity to invest in an apartment in one of the most promising resorts in Thailand with guaranteed profitability!
Installments available!
Guaranteed income of 5%!
Price growth per year: the difference in price after delivery can reach 20-30%.
The Momentum is a high concentration of aesthetics and innovative technology surrounded by rainforests and protected areas with access to 3 excellent beaches.
Facilities: swimming pool, children's play area and club, sports ground, gym, health center, cafes and restaurants. spa, pharmacy, bank branch, round-the-clock video surveillance.
Location:
- within a 10-minute drive there are several popular beaches, including such visited landscaped coasts as Patong, Kamala and Surin;
- 35 minutes to the main shopping center of the city by car;
- to the Blue Tree water park 20 minutes away;
- 15 minutes transfer to the international airport.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

