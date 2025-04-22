  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phra Kaeo Subdistrict
  4. Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$203,966
19/05/2025
$203,966
18/05/2025
$204,393
17/05/2025
$205,009
16/05/2025
$203,077
14/05/2025
$204,833
13/05/2025
$204,977
11/05/2025
$204,971
10/05/2025
$204,552
09/05/2025
$204,795
08/05/2025
$204,491
07/05/2025
$204,195
14/04/2025
$197,713
13/04/2025
$197,830
12/04/2025
$196,820
11/04/2025
$198,805
10/04/2025
$195,726
09/04/2025
$198,291
08/04/2025
$197,822
07/04/2025
$199,441
06/04/2025
$199,460
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22004
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392512
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
  • Region
    Phachi District
  • City
    Phra Kaeo Subdistrict
  • Village
    Ban Nong Bua

About the complex

A new premium project from a well-known developer in Phuket is a residential complex and an art object at the same time, which makes it a truly unique place to live. This is an ideal place to comfortably enjoy the pristine nature of Thailand surrounded by a unique style created by the best designers and architects in the world. The interiors are inspired by the canvases of great artists of the 20th century, oil paints and textures.

The complex includes 4 buildings of 5-7 floors and a parking building, a total of 147 apartments with different layouts (one and two bedrooms + penthouses) in the project. There are more than 15 different leisure areas on the territory: a lobby with a semi-open terrace, two large swimming pools, a huge garden, a children's playground, a coworking and conference room, a fitness center, a golf simulator, a relaxation terrace with a barbecue area, a laundry, and there is also a charging station for electric vehicles. There is 24-hour video surveillance and security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • lobby with a semi- outdoor terrace
  • 2 swimming pools
  • vast garden with a sunbathing area
  • playground and backyard
  • modern co-working space and meeting room
  • fully equipped fitness centre
  • golf simulator
  • relaxation terrace with a BBQ area
  • 24-hours CCCTV
  • laundry room
  • mail room
  • juristic person office
  • EV charger
Advantages
  • Leading developer in Thailand with almost 40 years of experience and hundreds of successful projects, including two hotels and a residential project in London. The company specializes in quality houses, townhouses and condominiums, striving to constantly improve the quality of life of its residents.
  • Security - there is 24-hour video surveillance and security.
  • Convenient location with direct access to the main road leading to Bang Tao Beach.
  • Developed infrastructure inside the complex, providing high comfort of work and rest.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Cherng Talay with direct access to the main road leading to Bang Tao Beach. Near the residential complex there are Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket malls, Laguna resort, restaurants, spa complexes, bars and everything necessary for everyday life. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes there are schools and kindergartens Blossom House International Kindergarten and Pre-School, Choeng Thale Wittayakom School, Little Lions International Kindergarten, as well as medical clinics Phuket Medical Clinic Laguna and Thanyapura Medical Center. From the residential complex it is easy to get to neighboring beaches, and the main attractions of the island.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes
  • Elephant Wildlife Sanctuary - 20 minutes by car
  • Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve - 20 minutes by car
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes by car

Location on the map

Ban Nong Bua, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$273,718
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$238,000
Residential complex OCEANA
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$109,060
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$51,390
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$119,857
You are viewing
Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$203,966
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$107,240
The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area. Features: around-the-clock reception underground guarded parking video intercom roof-top swimming pool wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex 777 Beach Condo Maikhao
Residential complex 777 Beach Condo Maikhao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$44,646
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 8
Area 20–37 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those who appreciate comfortable rest, investors, and those seeking seaside living. Suitable for both permanent residence and rental purposes. About the location: 777 Beach Condo Maikhao is situated near the secluded …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$115,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
HOLME Ekkamai 22 is a stylish 8-story low-rise condominium project with one building consisting of 90 residential units and located in the very center of the city! Located at 68/16 Khun Wichit Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand. A 10-min…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications