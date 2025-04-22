Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

A new premium project from a well-known developer in Phuket is a residential complex and an art object at the same time, which makes it a truly unique place to live. This is an ideal place to comfortably enjoy the pristine nature of Thailand surrounded by a unique style created by the best designers and architects in the world. The interiors are inspired by the canvases of great artists of the 20th century, oil paints and textures.

The complex includes 4 buildings of 5-7 floors and a parking building, a total of 147 apartments with different layouts (one and two bedrooms + penthouses) in the project. There are more than 15 different leisure areas on the territory: a lobby with a semi-open terrace, two large swimming pools, a huge garden, a children's playground, a coworking and conference room, a fitness center, a golf simulator, a relaxation terrace with a barbecue area, a laundry, and there is also a charging station for electric vehicles. There is 24-hour video surveillance and security.

Leading developer in Thailand with almost 40 years of experience and hundreds of successful projects, including two hotels and a residential project in London. The company specializes in quality houses, townhouses and condominiums, striving to constantly improve the quality of life of its residents.

Security - there is 24-hour video surveillance and security.

Convenient location with direct access to the main road leading to Bang Tao Beach.

Developed infrastructure inside the complex, providing high comfort of work and rest.

The project is located in the heart of Cherng Talay with direct access to the main road leading to Bang Tao Beach. Near the residential complex there are Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket malls, Laguna resort, restaurants, spa complexes, bars and everything necessary for everyday life. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes there are schools and kindergartens Blossom House International Kindergarten and Pre-School, Choeng Thale Wittayakom School, Little Lions International Kindergarten, as well as medical clinics Phuket Medical Clinic Laguna and Thanyapura Medical Center. From the residential complex it is easy to get to neighboring beaches, and the main attractions of the island.