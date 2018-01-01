  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

Facilities and services:

  • Lobby and bar
  • Welcome corner
  • 2 restaurants
  • Meeting space with break out areas
  • Gym and Spa
  • Rooftop bar & pool bar
  • Main swimming pool
  • Kid pool & kid club conceirge
  • 24-hour staff
  • Room cervice
  • Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi
  • Radisson Platinum for owners only
  • Worldwide benefits and privileges by Radisson

Owners`s free stay: 14 days per annum

  • Low season ( 1 May – 31 Oct): 7 days
  • High season ( 1 Nov – 19 Dec and 21 Jan – 30 Apr): 7 days
  • Peak season ( 20 Dec - 20 Jan): Black out
Advantages

Payment terms:

  • Reservation (non-refundable) - THB 200,000
  • 1st payment - sign contract (within 30 days after reservation ) - 40% (less deposit)
  • 2nd payment - groundworks, structure, walls & floors completion (around october 2023) - 40%
  • 3rd payment - handover (commence operation - around Q1, 2024) - 20%

Leaseback program for 15 years:

6% guaranteed return for 3 years (net income before tax)

Years 4-15

  • Revenue sharing: 40% to owner - 60% for management
  • Rental pool sharing by unit type
  • 40% from total net room revenue to the owner
  • No worries expenses of operation cost
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mai Khao — which means ’white wood’ in Thai — is situated on the northern part of Phuket Island. The pristine beach stretches over seven kilometers and abounds with native tropical plants and diverse wildlife, allowing for an escape to tranquility.

  • International airport 15 mins
  • Turtle village 10 mins
  • Blue Canyon golf 10 mins
  • Yacht Haven marina 15 mins
  • Laguna golf course 25 mins
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 mins
  • Central Festival/Floresta shopping mall 45 mins
  • Robinson Thalang 25 mins
Phuket, Thailand

