Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €51,724

27–64 m² 3

If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new and well-deserved condominium A complex of 157 apartments offers a wide variety of services and amenities. A lively lobby like a hotel, an 18-meter pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna made according to European standards, a steam room, a fully equipped modern fitness center and much more. All luxury apartments in the condominium have design and decoration in accordance with international standards. Modern sliding doors save space, while conveniently located fitted cabinets increase the storage space for things without compromising elegance and comfort. Modern kitchens and bathrooms are perfectly equipped according to European standards and design. In the buildings there are studio apartments, one-room and two-room apartments, ranging from 26 to 64 sq.m. Nearby are several popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha, Pattaya Park and other exciting places for entertainment. Do not lose sight of the expensive security system in City Garden. CCTV cameras and security work around the clock. An electronic key access system throughout the condominium, including underground parking, from where the elevator will take you to the right floor. In City Garden Pratumnak, in addition to providing highly qualified amenities and services, we can also manage your property with the Global Top Group rental department, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy the steady rate of return of your investment in City Garden Pratumnak.