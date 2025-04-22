Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Media Media
ID: 25294
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas.

Each villa has:

  • garage
  • swimming pool
  • terraces
  • garden

The complex infrastructure:

  • clubhouse
  • lounge area
  • cafe
  • fitness center
  • swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
  • Boat Avenue shopping mall - 1 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 2 km
  • Layan Beach - 2 km
  • Blue Tree Water park - 3.5 km
  • Beach club - 4 km
  • International school - 10 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 16 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

