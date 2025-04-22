  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Comfortable complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and wateralls at 550 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Comfortable complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and wateralls at 550 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$716,077
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 21024
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387729
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

The Panora Pool Villas –are 38 luxury residences that combines the benefits of villa lifestyle with the unique infrastructure of a large condominium. Panora Villas located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful and splendid living by the sea on the Phuket island.

The main concept of The Panora Pool Villas is the comfortable living in harmony with nature. An attractive combination of the modern design with touch of traditional Thai style makes The Panora Pool Villas an architectural masterpiece on the coast of the Andaman Sea.

The Panora Pool Villas offer a new concept of leaving at Surin and Bangtao beaches: private villa with the condominium complex's infrastructure. The main idea was to create a feeling of life in harmony with nature within

walking distance from the sea with clear water. We want you to enjoy the beauty of the nature without leaving your home. The owners The Panora Pool Villas will be able to use the common area of The Panora condominium: six swimming pools (four of which are located on the roofs and got panoramic sea view), restaurant, library, Spa and fitness centers with Turkish steam rooms. The complex also has a hotel-type lobby and parking spaces.

Features

  • Luxury hotel style lobby
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Waterfalls and fountains
  • 4 roof-top infinity pools
  • 5 roof-top gardens
  • 2 ground floor pools
  • Clubhouse and library
  • Shuttle bus to the beach
  • Fitness, SPA and saunas
  • Restaurant
  • Multifunction area
  • Covered parking
  • 24 hours security, CCTV
  • Digital card unit access
Features of the flats

Each villa has the private spacious swimming pool.

On the ground floor, there are a living room with high ceiling, a kitchen and a multi-functional room, which can be used as an additional bedroom or as a lounge space overlooking the pool.

On the second floor, there are two or three spacious open-plan bedrooms, each one with the private bathroom with shower cabin or Jacuzzi bathtub.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Panora Pool Villas conveniently located within walking distance from Surin beach on the hill overlooking both Surin and Bang Tao beaches. This location allows to enjoy one of the best beaches in Phuket with crystal water and every day charming sunsets, visit luxury parties at popular beach clubs around, enjoy top level restaurants. The Panora Phuket set in Surin Soi 4 only 200 meters from the main street with Surin Plaza mall, bank, convenient stores, seven-eleven, Tesco Lotus Express, luxury restaurants, house-shops, taxi point, travel agencies and exchange counters.

  • Bangtao Beach - 550 meters
  • Patong Beach - 12 km
  • Surin Beach - 750 meters
  • Promthep Cape - 30 km
  • Phuket Town - 30 km
  • Kamala Beach - 3 km
  • Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Residential complex Comfortable complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and wateralls at 550 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$716,077
