  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
4
la Ribera Baixa
11
lHorta Nord
7
Cullera
10
24 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 99 m2.Solarium: 40 m2, cellar: 55 m2.New Buil…
$250,577
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
Evo Villas is a modern residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), just minutes …
$466,742
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$487,520
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Beautiful semi-detached villa close to the centre of Calpe, with views to the Peñon Ifach an…
$395,718
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This house is a good family house in a nice closed urbanisation not far from the village of …
$288,176
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Urbanization composed of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Huertas. Unique and exclusive houses th…
$1,59M
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 174 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$799,289
3 bedroom townthouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Villas is part of our newest project which will have several phases in the beautiful town of…
$349,046
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a new townhouse with sea views in Finestrat. The area of the townhouse is 106 sq. m.…
$586,983
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Nice townhouse with beautiful views in la Nucia. On a constructed area of 169m2 it has a s…
$487,664
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
The new residential on the Costa Blanca in a quiet area, well connected and close to Benidor…
$510,469
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 223 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$869,402
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 105 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, cellar: 54 m2.New Bui…
$234,306
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse of 112 m2 in two levels in the area of Pilar de la Horadada. Garden, …
$499,415
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 223 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$846,031
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house in the quiet mountainous area of Orihuela - Raiguero de Bonanza - will be a won…
$157,405
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms near the beach in La Zenia. Renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms ne…
$331,142
3 bedroom townthouse in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Exclusive residential complex "Los Cisnes" in Alicante, this 218m² townhouse offers a perfec…
$1,02M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
In Albir, a prestigious and select enclave located between Altea and Benidorm, we offer a ma…
$773,978
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Evo Villas is a modern residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), just minutes …
$453,777
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 223 m²
Virentia, a name with which this sector of Godella has been baptized, means' vegetation 'in …
$828,502
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
