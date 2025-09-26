Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
4
la Ribera Baixa
11
lHorta Nord
7
Cullera
10
76 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$267,416
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
$2,42M
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
$263,666
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$324,640
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Beautiful semi-detached villa close to the centre of Calpe, with views to the Peñon Ifach an…
$395,718
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
3 bedroom townthouse in Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Introducing   you have this beautiful three-story house with a private pool on Las Palmeras …
$444,291
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
New Build Semi-Detached and Terraced Villas in Dolores, Alicante Discover this exclusive ne…
$459,174
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Build Townhouses and Corner Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada Contemporary Living in t…
$351,132
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
3 bedroom townthouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$380,050
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Nice townhouse with beautiful views in la Nucia. On a constructed area of 169m2 it has a s…
$487,664
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent and …
$492,225
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
$352,763
3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Townhouses for Sale in Cox – 44 Modern Homes with Great Amenities Discover a new …
$276,065
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$306,839
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
