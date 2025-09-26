Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Turia
4
la Ribera Baixa
11
lHorta Nord
7
Cullera
10
127 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 99 m2.Solarium: 40 m2, cellar: 55 m2.New Buil…
$250,577
3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
$103,025
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
$2,42M
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
$263,666
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
$269,157
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$324,640
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New private residential of beautiful Mediterranean style apartments with 2 bedrooms. Perfect…
$485,336
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex townhouse for sale with sea views and very close to La Mata beach in Torrevieja . On …
$375,744
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on two floors with sea views in the Panorama urbanization in T…
$118,429
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This house is totally reformed 2025 with quality material and ready to live in. The house …
$468,400
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
$286,340
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 111 m2.Solarium: 40 m2.New Build.There is com…
$194,170
3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Beautiful semi-detached villa close to the centre of Calpe, with views to the Peñon Ifach an…
$395,718
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
$204,966
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
For sale this beautiful semi-detached house in the famous urbanization of Las Torretas, it i…
$188,410
3 bedroom townthouse in Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Introducing   you have this beautiful three-story house with a private pool on Las Palmeras …
$444,291
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
$447,300
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Three-storey semi- detached house for sale with private solarium, two terraces with differen…
$156,111
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This house is a good family house in a nice closed urbanisation not far from the village of …
$288,176
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Urbanization composed of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Huertas. Unique and exclusive houses th…
$1,59M
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
A set of one and two storey villas that has a private garden, large terraces with spectacula…
$651,771
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
$252,509
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedroom brand new townhouses near the beach in Calpe . 3 bedroom townhouses near the beach…
$452,977
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Terraced house only a few meters from the beach of Los Náufragos of 75 m² with 3 bedrooms, 1…
$172,261
