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Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos

Torremolinos, Spain
from
$898,743
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7
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ID: 39093
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 505189548
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Torremolinos
  • Address
    Calle de Montemayor

About the complex

It is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city, a quiet residential area where residents can disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. All the ingredients to have the life you want. A destination full of life and excitement, charming beaches, culture, gastronomy, excellent communications. The residential is made up of homes and 32 parking spaces structurally arranged in basement, ground floor with private garden, first and second floors and the upper level of penthouses with private solarium and optional swimming pool. It also has a multifunctional living room equipped with a small kitchen, communal wifi, terrace, saltwater swimming pool and communal gardens. The design has been a primordial element in both exteriors and interiors: Large windows let in the warm Mediterranean light, turning the terrace into a natural extension of the living rooms; a distribution of spaces with the maximum use of space; a studied orientation that allows an exceptional use of light and serene sunsets; elegant materials of the highest quality create an atmosphere of luxury and exclusivity. The open space has been meticulously designed to offer an oasis of relaxation and relaxation and invites you to enjoy moments of peace and serenity. Your private retreat where comfort and tranquillity intertwine to offer exceptional relaxation space. Sustainability is a priority with environmentally friendly building materials, healthy and efficient indoor environment, underfloor heating and cooling and energy efficient aerothermal heat production. The proximity of Malaga airport, with daily connections to the whole of Europe, is a great advantage for those looking for the ideal place to invest and live. El Pinillo station connects you to the airport, the AVE train station in Malaga and the centre of the capital in just a few minutes. One of the main attractions of Torremolinos is its Mediterranean climate, characterised by mild winters and warm, sunny summers. With over 300 days of sunshine a year, it is a pleasure to enjoy outdoor activities and its long golden sandy beaches, such as Playa de la Carihuela or the marina of Benalmádena Puerto Marina. The rich and varied Mediterranean gastronomy is the essence of the area with its traditional ‘pescaito frito’ (fried fish). Not forgetting that Torremolinos is made up of an international community that has created a multicultural and diverse environment with a very welcoming atmosphere of freedom. All this makes it an ideal place for those looking to improve their quality of life in a charming and vibrant environment.

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Torremolinos, Spain
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Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$898,743
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