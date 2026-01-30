Residential quarter Nova Marina

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Calle Martinez Catena, 6 Las Palmeras Affiliated by FERGUS
About the complex
Discover this exclusive development of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes designed to maximize natural light, offering layouts that blend quality, functionality, and comfort.
The homes feature spacious terraces with unique architectural designs, perfect for enjoying warm summer nights and sunny winter days.
Located in a prime area of Fuengirola, this development is next to the Marina and the city’s Promenade, offering a wide range of dining and leisure options.
Its proximity to the best entertainment and dining experiences makes this development ideal for enjoying your free time and the over 320 days of sunshine a year.
The residential will feature an outdoor pool, a spa with a sauna, and a fully equipped gym.
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Fuengirola, Spain
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