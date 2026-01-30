  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Residential quarter Nova Marina

Residential quarter Nova Marina

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$591,578
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 39114
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1699052193
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Martinez Catena, 6 Las Palmeras Affiliated by FERGUS

About the complex

Discover this exclusive development of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes designed to maximize natural light, offering layouts that blend quality, functionality, and comfort. The homes feature spacious terraces with unique architectural designs, perfect for enjoying warm summer nights and sunny winter days. Located in a prime area of Fuengirola, this development is next to the Marina and the city’s Promenade, offering a wide range of dining and leisure options. Its proximity to the best entertainment and dining experiences makes this development ideal for enjoying your free time and the over 320 days of sunshine a year. The residential will feature an outdoor pool, a spa with a sauna, and a fully equipped gym.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,44M
Residential quarter Electus
Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Casares, Spain
from
$507,392
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Villa Kumo
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$591,578
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Show all Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Residential quarter Altos del Chaparral
Mijas, Spain
from
$387,939
New project of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes designed on a 31,000 square meter plot to improve your quality of life. Located in a natural environment and surrounded by two golf courses. It has an ideal location to enjoy the fresh air and the privileged Mediterranean climate in the heart of the…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Show all Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, wi…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Show all Residential quarter Azure Homes
Residential quarter Azure Homes
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$244,595
This exclusive new development is located in the well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol thanks to its peaceful atmosphere, excellent connections, and proximity to all essential amenities. The project consists of…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications