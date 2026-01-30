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Residential quarter The View Marbella 2

Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,48M
;
14
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ID: 39009
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1733923
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

New project consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven blocks. The project sits in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea. The properties are designed to optimise the use of the generous interiors and natural light. The latest technologies will create a comfortable home as well as the highest quality materials and fittings, which were handpicked by the design team. The development offers 2, 3 or 4-bedroom homes with spacious interior and exterior spaces for you to enjoy. As you would expect with luxury homes, there is a full range of lifestyle amenities available to owners, including 24-hour security, a concierge, dry cleaning service, transport, and a private chef. You will also be able to enjoy a health club which include a full spa, gym, and indoor and outdoor pools. There is also a children's area, so each member of your family has a space to enjoy. The development is surrounded by lush gardens designed by renowned specialised landscape designers.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,48M
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