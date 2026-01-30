Residential quarter The View Marbella 2

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New project
consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven
blocks.
The project sits
in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular
views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea.
The properties are designed to optimise the use of
the generous interiors and natural light. The latest technologies will create a
comfortable home as well as the highest quality materials and fittings, which
were handpicked by the design team.
The development offers
2, 3 or 4-bedroom homes with spacious interior and exterior spaces for you to
enjoy.
As you would
expect with luxury homes, there is a full range of lifestyle amenities available
to owners, including 24-hour security, a concierge, dry cleaning service,
transport, and a private chef. You
will also be able to enjoy a health club which include a full spa, gym, and
indoor and outdoor pools. There is also a children's area, so each member of
your family has a space to enjoy.
The development is surrounded by lush gardens
designed by renowned specialised landscape designers.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
Leisure
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