  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Casares
  4. Residential quarter Amenábar Cortesín

Residential quarter Amenábar Cortesín

Casares, Spain
from
$655,286
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 39577
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1695109139
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Luxury New Development in Finca Cortesín 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces and Golf, Valley & Mediterranean Views Wake up every day surrounded by nature, light and tranquillity in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Europe. This is life at our unique development within the renowned Finca Cortesín resort, where luxury is experienced with discretion, elegance and privacy. Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this exclusive residential community offers an exceptional lifestyle in a private, secure and sophisticated setting, just 30 minutes from Marbella and with excellent connections to Málaga International Airport. The development comprises 84 luxury homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor units and penthouses. All properties have been designed to maximise natural light, space and views. Impressive terraces of up to 225 sqm open onto stunning surroundings, with views of the Mediterranean Sea, golf course and surrounding mountains—perfect for enjoying outdoor living all year round. Homes feature premium finishes and carefully considered design: - Fully fitted kitchens with high-end appliances - Large windows with excellent thermal and acoustic insulation - Porcelain flooring and top-quality materials - Aerothermal system and high energy efficiency The residential complex has been conceived as a private oasis, offering exclusive amenities: - 2 Outdoor swimming pools with sunbathing areas - Spa with sauna and hammam - Fully equipped gym - Social club for meetings and private events Living in a truly unique environment, including an internationally renowned golf course, a 5-star hotel, beach club, fine dining and a wide range of wellness services. Prime location: - Finca Cortesín (Casares) - Just 6 minutes from the beach - 30 min Marbella | 50 min Málaga Airport An ideal property for a primary residence, second home or investment in one of the most sought-after and high-growth areas of the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$413,492
Residential quarter Las Mesas Sea Suites
Estepona, Spain
from
$648,460
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$528,428
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$575,010
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$358,563
You are viewing
Residential quarter Amenábar Cortesín
Casares, Spain
from
$655,286
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Show all Residential quarter Green Valley II
Residential quarter Green Valley II
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,02M
Where architecture, light, and the landscape come together to create a home. A new and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious Cerrado del Águila neighborhood in Mijas Costa. A strategic location where the tranquility of nature, proximity to golf courses, and immediate …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Show all Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Residential quarter Martagina Hills
Manilva, Spain
from
$742,658
This is an exclusive development of 12 semi-detached homes located in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive development of 12 homes combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and privacy in a privileged setting nestled between the sea and nature. Each home h…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Show all Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
El Morche, Spain
from
$494,878
A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views. This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views. All homes i…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications