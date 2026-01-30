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Residential quarter Waterfall Residences

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$819,108
;
16
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ID: 39358
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2058727355
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Avenida 8 de Marzo

About the complex

The perfect combination to create the best views of the Malaga Coast. This new promotion will have at your disposal the exclusive services and facilities of Higuerón Hotel, such as spa, gym, restaurants, beach club and more. In addition, our concierge service will take care of your every wish, from booking a private driver to making reservations at any of our restaurants. Our project has been designed to respect the existing nature that embellishes the place and denotes tranquility nature and history in the environment. A joy for the senses with the sound of the birds and delight in the fragance of nature. Located between Mijas Pueblo, Benalmadena Pueblo y Fuengirola, just a few minutes from the sea. Two minutes away from Higueron Resort where you Will find Higueron Sport Club and Spa, a shopping center, restaurants, the train station (CARVAJAL) connected by our community shuttle train. The promotion offers 233 properties of 1,2 and 3 bedrooms, with a variety of typologies to suit the most demanding tastes. These include Garden Villas with private swimming pools and gardens designed to minimise environmental impact, using drip irrigation and indigenous plants, shrubs and trees. Deluxe Apartments with breathtaking panoramic sea views and private pool, providing the ultimate in luxury and exclusivity.

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Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Waterfall Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$819,108
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