Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I5

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Experience Luxury in Harmony with Nature
Discover this stunning villa in the exclusive Monte Mayor area — a true architectural icon seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings. Its boomerang-inspired design gracefully follows the contours of the mountainous terrain, offering unmatched panoramic views of the surrounding peaks and the coastline.
Every space is thoughtfully designed to provide a unique living experience: complete privacy, spaciousness, and a constant connection to nature. Clean architectural lines and refined interior details combine style, comfort, and functionality to create a truly inspiring home.
Built with high-quality materials and a sustainable mindset, the villa features green roofs and optional solar energy, achieving the perfect balance between luxury, contemporary design, and environmental consciousness.
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Benahavis, Spain
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