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Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I5

Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,01M
;
5
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ID: 39331
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 508193478
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Camino de Montemayor

About the complex

Experience Luxury in Harmony with Nature Discover this stunning villa in the exclusive Monte Mayor area — a true architectural icon seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings. Its boomerang-inspired design gracefully follows the contours of the mountainous terrain, offering unmatched panoramic views of the surrounding peaks and the coastline. Every space is thoughtfully designed to provide a unique living experience: complete privacy, spaciousness, and a constant connection to nature. Clean architectural lines and refined interior details combine style, comfort, and functionality to create a truly inspiring home. Built with high-quality materials and a sustainable mindset, the villa features green roofs and optional solar energy, achieving the perfect balance between luxury, contemporary design, and environmental consciousness.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I5
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,01M
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