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Residential quarter Vitta Marina

Mijas, Spain
from
$559,496
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18
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ID: 39077
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1103769197
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Spectacular development consisting of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in Cala de Mijas. The development consists of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in a large number of them. The urbanization has excellent landscaped areas, communal swimming pool, gymnasium and social-gourmet room. All homes have at least one parking space and storage room. The residential is located in La Cala de Mijas, 10 minutes drive from Fuengirola, and just 2 minutes walk from the Playamarina beach. In addition, the first floors have a pleasant garden and the penthouses have large terraces. All homes have at least one parking space and storage room. The common areas are spaces designed to enjoy leisure and sports in a quiet environment. In this project you will find excellent landscaped areas with communal pool, gym and social-gourmet room, where you can make the most of your free time. We have taken care of every detail to make this development your future home. We offer attractive homes with an urban, exclusive and functional design that have been equipped with first class qualities.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Mijas, Spain
from
$559,496
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