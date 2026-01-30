Residential quarter The Palms at Estepona

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This complex is not simply a place to live. It’s a lifestyle ecosystem. From sunrise swims in your private pool to sunset walks on the coastal path, this is not just a home. It’s a statement.
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Estepona’s rising west side, this low-density, high-impact development brings 78 - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments to life with vision and care.
There’s a softness to the interiors. A restrained palette of neutral tones. Natural textures of wood and stone. Spaces that breathe and flow, with floor to ceiling glass doors that blur the line between inside and out.
The apartments embrace the environment. Sculptural yet subtle. Curved terraces echo the movement of the coast and even the communal zones are grounded in nature, with green roofs, layered foliage and the filtered shade of palms.
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Estepona, Spain
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