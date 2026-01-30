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Residential quarter The Palms at Estepona

Estepona, Spain
from
$488,052
;
16
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ID: 39297
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1715708418
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

This complex is not simply a place to live. It’s a lifestyle ecosystem. From sunrise swims in your private pool to sunset walks on the coastal path, this is not just a home. It’s a statement. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Estepona’s rising west side, this low-density, high-impact development brings 78 - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments to life with vision and care. There’s a softness to the interiors. A restrained palette of neutral tones. Natural textures of wood and stone. Spaces that breathe and flow, with floor to ceiling glass doors that blur the line between inside and out. The apartments embrace the environment. Sculptural yet subtle. Curved terraces echo the movement of the coast and even the communal zones are grounded in nature, with green roofs, layered foliage and the filtered shade of palms.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter The Palms at Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$488,052
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