Residential quarter Lyra Residences

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New residential complex of 15 modern homes in
the peaceful area of El Campanario, surrounded by golf courses, select
private villas and luxury apartments.
El Campanario’s charming golf course and clubhouse complete this elegant community on the New Golden Mile, serving as a wonderful meeting
point for its residents.
The surrounding area is also home to various golf clubs - El Paraíso, Atalaya
and Guadalmina- as well as shopping centres with all kinds of services.
All homes boast underground parking for 2 cars, private gardens, large terraces,
spacious solariums and generous basements, ideal for year-round entertaining with
family and friends.
Completely open spaces on the ground floor, seamlessly integrating indoors and
outdoors, provide rooms that shine with their own light.
Each home features 4 bedrooms, all of them with large picture
windows that open to the outside, allowing the rooms to be
flooded with natural light.
With a contemporary vision, this residential projects itself as an exclusive
residential complex of 15 spacious semi-detached homes, with boutiquestyle amenities - a fully equipped gym, spa and outdoor swimming pool -
enjoying spectacular panoramic views.
The life you deserve in the
coast that you love!
Location on the map
Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure
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