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Residential quarter Villa Azahar de Nagüeles

Marbella, Spain
from
$5,18M
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6
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ID: 39517
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 990612995
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

About the complex

Located in a privileged enclave in the Nagüeles area, this villa is a haven of serenity where contemporary design blends in perfect harmony with the sea views. Designed for those seeking a Mediterranean lifestyle, it features spacious social areas that flow naturally into a landscape designed to evoke exclusivity, privacy and well-being. This unique villa has a surface area of 267 m2, comprising 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a guest toilet. Each space has been created to balance the most refined modernity with the warm elegance of the Costa del Sol. Located just minutes from the most vibrant areas of the coast and surrounded by privacy and serenity, this villa achieves the perfect combination of contemporary luxury, tranquillity and an exceptional setting.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Azahar de Nagüeles
Marbella, Spain
from
$5,18M
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