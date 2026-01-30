Residential quarter Unika I

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New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona and the mountains of Marbella, very close to the sea and very well connected.
A project of smooth and elegant lines designed by the prestigious architecture studio T10.
It has exclusive communal facilities, spacious interior rooms, with covered and uncovered terraces that make this a product that offers everything a client can expect from a home on the Costa del Sol.
Phase 1 has 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and the communal building which provides the residential complex with amenities (coworking, gym, yoga room, heated pool and saunas) as well as a communal outdoor pool and children's pool.
The blocks are configured with ground floor, first floor, second floor with solarium (or penthouses).
The project has a very attractive and organic image that blends in perfectly with the surroundings.
It also has a private access from the road, and the development will have a video surveillance system and digital access technology via app.
The homes are designed with spacious rooms, living room with integrated kitchen and large terraces.
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Estepona, Spain
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