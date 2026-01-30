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Residential quarter Unika I

Estepona, Spain
from
$613,193
;
17
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ID: 39085
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1849226057
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Ocio

About the complex

New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona and the mountains of Marbella, very close to the sea and very well connected. A project of smooth and elegant lines designed by the prestigious architecture studio T10. It has exclusive communal facilities, spacious interior rooms, with covered and uncovered terraces that make this a product that offers everything a client can expect from a home on the Costa del Sol. Phase 1 has 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and the communal building which provides the residential complex with amenities (coworking, gym, yoga room, heated pool and saunas) as well as a communal outdoor pool and children's pool. The blocks are configured with ground floor, first floor, second floor with solarium (or penthouses). The project has a very attractive and organic image that blends in perfectly with the surroundings. It also has a private access from the road, and the development will have a video surveillance system and digital access technology via app. The homes are designed with spacious rooms, living room with integrated kitchen and large terraces.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Unika I
Estepona, Spain
from
$613,193
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