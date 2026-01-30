  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Manilva
  4. Residential quarter Aldea Hills

Residential quarter Aldea Hills

Manilva, Spain
from
$397,040
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 39370
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1288480985
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle Emerita Augusta

About the complex

Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$363,409
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$316,701
Residential quarter Edificio Venecia
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$420,930
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$409,088
Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
You are viewing
Residential quarter Aldea Hills
Manilva, Spain
from
$397,040
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Show all Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
San Roque, Spain
from
$10,01M
This exclusive villa is a haven where architecture and nature meet in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of a cork oak forest within the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, this unique property stands out for its meticulous design and majestic surroundings. Situated in a gated community wit…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Show all Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57A
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,40M
This stunning modern villa is a masterpiece in construction, promising a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural beauty. Catching the eye with its striking architecture, the villa showcases the use of natural materials that blend seamlessly with its lush surroundings. Situated …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Show all Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Malaga, Spain
from
$369,736
New development consisting of 35 modern and contemporary design homes, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior patio, swimming pool on the deck and lounge area. It is located in the main street of the capital Malagueña, with all the …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications