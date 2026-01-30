  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential quarter Birdie Hills

Residential quarter Birdie Hills

Estepona, Spain
from
$369,736
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 39443
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1488111068
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This exclusive project blends harmoniously into the course's landscape, offering unobstructed, uninterrupted views of the green from every corner of the development. The homes' southeast and west orientation guarantees light throughout the day and a constant connection with the natural surroundings. Designed for those seeking quality of life, privacy, and an active lifestyle, it offers a selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and well-being: an outdoor pool and a pool in the sundeck area with a chill-out area, a fully equipped gym, a social club, and buggy parking spaces reserved exclusively for residents. The architecture combines modern lines with a warm and serene aesthetic, emphasizing open and functional spaces, spacious terraces, and a direct connection with the native vegetation surrounding the golf course. A serene and orderly setting, with direct access to the green, in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. Just a few minutes from the center of Estepona, and with the sea and mountains as a backdrop, this enclave offers the perfect blend of exclusivity, nature, and a Mediterranean lifestyle. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life, and tranquility merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$775,877
Residential quarter Villa Celia
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,99M
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$806,155
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$514,379
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,96M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Birdie Hills
Estepona, Spain
from
$369,736
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Show all Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Benahavis, Spain
from
$559,724
An exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has duplexes, single-family homes with garden and / or large terraces as well as penthouses with solarium. The homes will have storage room and garage, and in mo…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Show all Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$385,663
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in i…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,62M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications