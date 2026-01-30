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Residential quarter Core Higueron

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,31M
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8
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ID: 39335
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 54260492
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Calle Pamplona

About the complex

New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can be enjoyed from the generous terraces that extend these homes. The communal areas of this project are impressive and include two infinity pools, fully equipped gymnasium, and a spa. You will also find paddle tennis courts and a private putting green. All of this is set within a large area of landscaped gardens and green areas. Bright, open plan layouts integrate the living/dining space with the modern equipped kitchen. A perfect space for living and entertaining. The properties include underground parking and a storage room. This unique environment allows its residents to indulge in the natural beauty of the coastline and the charm of the sea, creating a truly unforgettable and enriching experience.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter Core Higueron
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,31M
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