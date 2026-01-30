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Residential quarter Las Mesas Sea Suites

Estepona, Spain
from
$648,460
;
20
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ID: 39142
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 829725872
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Letonia

About the complex

New project consisting of only 30 luxury apartments and penthouses located in the heart of Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol. The city is characterized by a sublime combination: on one side, the traditional white walls typically found in Andalusia and the cobblestone streets of the old town; on the other, the extensive promenade lined with wide, unspoiled beaches dotted with beach bars and seaside restaurants. Options of 2 and 3 bedrooms are available, with each unit featuring generous terraces with glass railings, perfectly extending the living space to the picturesque exterior. The properties are bright and spacious, with a living/dining area and a fully equipped open-plan kitchen that enhances the feeling of space, creating more comfortable and elegant areas. The bedrooms are designed to be spacious and comfortable, ensuring the best rest. Each room is equipped with built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space and a sleek, organized appearance. The master bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, adding an extra touch of luxury and comfort. The properties include parking spaces and a storage room. The common areas of this project are numerous and include a fully equipped gym, co-working center, Turkish bath, sauna, and swimming pool. Modern facilities include a digital parcel delivery area, elegantly designed lobbies with video intercom systems, and elevators adapted for reduced mobility.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Las Mesas Sea Suites
Estepona, Spain
from
$648,460
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