Residential quarter Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados

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The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect
opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in
Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with
the highest quality.
You will enjoy
incredible views of the sea and the Santa Clara Golf course thanks to
its terraced design of two heights and its orientation, seeking to
provide the best views from each house.
Townhouses designed to maximize the enjoyment.
Here
you will find most of the most exclusive common services such as the
outdoor swimming pool, the chill out area with bar, a relaxation area,
the community building for events and the meeting room, as well as the
rest of the common facilities offered by this new development.
Multi-family
homes 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 136m2 + 60m2 of terraces with large fully
equipped kitchens open to the living room, plus a communal garage per
block.
First floor homes with swimming pool or
penthouses with solarium and swimming pool, along with bedrooms with
en-suite bathrooms and guest toilet.
Location on the map
Rio Real, Spain
Healthcare
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