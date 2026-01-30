Residential quarter 16+ Collection

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Located at the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas, with stunning views of the surrounding green belt, this new development of exclusive apartments offers a unique lifestyle where luxury and sustainability come together in perfect harmony. Nestled in a natural setting, the project consists of only 19 apartments, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. With low-rise buildings of just two floors, each home feels spacious and villa-like, with interiors ranging from 130 m², offering a truly exceptional living experience.
All apartments feature 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with three types of units: Garden Villas with expansive gardens of up to 400 m², penthouses with jacuzzi, and penthouses with a rooftop solarium of up to 130 m², allowing residents to enjoy the sun and panoramic views. Additionally, each home includes two parking spaces and a large storage room.
This development stands out for its commitment to sustainability. It is one of the first eco-friendly projects on the Costa del Sol, boasting BREEAM and WELL certifications that validate its energy-efficient design and environmentally conscious construction. This ensures not only a low environmental impact but also low-maintenance and affordable living for residents.
The complex is located in a prime spot, just minutes away from the best beaches on the Costa del Sol, and close to leisure, services, and transport links. It offers the tranquility of living in a natural environment without sacrificing modern comforts. With carefully designed architecture that blends modern living with ecological principles, these apartments provide an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the region’s most desirable locations.
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Benalmadena, Spain
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