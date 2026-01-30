Residential quarter The Hills 14

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This is a majestic contemporary villa located in the exclusive gated community with 24-hour security access in El Herrojo Alto, Marbella.
The layout includes 3 floors with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 2 of the bedrooms with private access. It features an open-concept living area and spacious outdoor spaces, including several terraces and an elegant pergola equipped with an outdoor kitchen and dining area.
The property boasts an impressive private pool and a private sports club with tennis, paddle tennis, beach volleyball and 5-a-side football.
The villa is located in an elevated position that guarantees uninterrupted sea views. It is ideally located close to several golf and country clubs, as well as restaurants.
Puerto Banús is only 6.8 km away and the Puente Romano Beach Resort is just a few minutes' drive away. Ideal for those who want to enjoy peace and privacy, with the advantage of being close to a wide range of exclusive services.
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Benahavis, Spain
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