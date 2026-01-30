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Residential quarter Emare TheVila

Estepona, Spain
from
$16,04M
;
20
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ID: 39055
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1439693480
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

Front line beach location, is set on the best plot of land at the very front line of the Mediterranean Sea between Marbella and Estepona. Set on a 3.000 m2 plot of land with more than 35 metres of frontage to the beach, counts with a total built area of more than 1.349 m2 surrounded by more than 1.640 m2 of gardens. South facing, with complete privacy, the interior is full of light and views. The shape of the villa has been designed to achieve the maximum frontage to the sea to emphasize the endless views. The plot is completely gated and private and enjoys direct access to the promenade and the beach. Impressive gardens with modern style and Mediterranean essence surround it, most of these gardens are spread between the villa and the sea like a large green meadow. A new concept of overflow swimming pool lies in the southern part of the gardens, on a complete front-line beach position, this pool is run by salt chlorination system. The infinity side of the pool gives the final touch, allowing an amazing visual integration of both waters, the pool one with the sea one. Is the result of the perfect integration between location, design, quality, views, space, privacy, an artistic architecture and much more. The layout of the villa has been perfectly studied providing amazing functional open spaces on all the floors. The connexion of the interior with the exterior reaches another level.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Emare TheVila
Estepona, Spain
from
$16,04M
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