Residential quarter Villa Celestia

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Situated in the prestigious Rocío de Nagüeles urbanisation, this Villa represents contemporary luxury within easy reach of Marbella's famous Golden Mile.
Its enviable location ensures easy access to 5-star amenities, while exuding an aura of exclusivity.
Set on a spacious plot, the villa boasts meticulously manicured gardens and a private swimming pool, providing an idyllic sanctuary for relaxation and entertaining.
Expansive terraces allow for al fresco dining and leisure, while the lush landscaping surrounding the property ensures privacy.
Designed by the prestigious architectural firm Tobal Arquitectos, it captivates with its modern style.
The high ceilings amplify the feeling of spaciousness and luminosity throughout the residence.
With sweeping sea and mountain views, the villa's privileged location provides a picturesque backdrop for luxurious coastal living.
This property seamlessly blends contemporary elegance and unparalleled comfort, promising its residents an unparalleled lifestyle.
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Marbella, Spain
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