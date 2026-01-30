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Residential quarter La Quinta 19

Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
;
20
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ID: 39223
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 461205432
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Discover an extraordinary contemporary villa in the exclusive gated community of Lomas de La Quinta, designed by the renowned architect Carlos Lamas and with interiors by La Albaida. This south-facing masterpiece offers breathtaking panoramic sea views and an impeccable modern design, where every detail has been meticulously crafted for luxury and comfort. Spanning three levels, all seamlessly connected by an elevator, the villa welcomes you through the top floor, where a striking double-height ceiling creates an impressive entrance. This level features four spacious bedrooms, each designed with elegance and style. The ground floor is dedicated to refined living and entertainment, featuring a TV lounge, formal living area with an oversized fireplace, and a fully fitted Modulnova kitchen. A walk-in wine cellar enhances the dining experience, while the expansive outdoor terraces boast an al fresco kitchen, dining area, and an infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean. The basement level is a sanctuary of relaxation and entertainment, offering two additional bedrooms, an entertainment lounge with a cocktail bar, an indoor pool, a gym, and a sauna. A private garage accommodates three cars, ensuring convenience and security. This exceptional villa in Lomas de La Quinta is the epitome of contemporary luxury, blending sleek architecture with world-class amenities in a breathtaking natural setting.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter La Quinta 19
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
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