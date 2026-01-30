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Residential quarter Belair 40

Bel Air, Spain
from
$3,30M
;
7
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ID: 39490
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1628350628
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Avenida de Europa

About the complex

Discover a charming Andalusian-style villa, located in a promising area within the New Golden Mile. This villa offers a unique indoor and outdoor living experience, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle that Marbella has to offer. Surrounded by tranquil vegetation, this contemporary home provides families with spacious and bright open areas, ideal for togetherness and entertainment. The ground floor features three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all family members. The open-plan kitchen connects seamlessly to a cozy living-dining room, surrounded by large windows that allow natural light to flood every corner of the home. The basement is a true retreat, with a patio that brings natural light into two multipurpose rooms and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, perfect for guests or as a home office. This layout makes the basement a versatile and functional space, adaptable to each family’s needs. The villa also includes two parking spaces, ensuring convenience and easy access. Situated in a safe and tranquil residential community, this property is the ideal family home in an up-and-coming area, where unforgettable outdoor moments can be enjoyed in a welcoming and idyllic environment.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Belair 40
Bel Air, Spain
from
$3,30M
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