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Residential quarter Balance

Mijas, Spain
from
$449,372
;
10
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ID: 39204
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1760971183
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Doma, 2

About the complex

This development is a modern residential of 75 homes, in a balanced recipe for a life well lived. With its timeless design and young spirit, it reflects the true essence of life through comfortable 2 and 3 bedroom homes with incredible sea and mountain views and spacious common areas designed for relaxation, entertainment, sports and wellness. In its common areas we find a swimming pool in the central area with a chill out area, designed to enjoy and relax. It also has a gym, a social club and barbecue area and picnic areas for meetings with friends or family. All surrounded by more than 13,000 m2 of gardens that invite you to disconnect. The kitchens come equipped with appliances including: induction hob, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, extractor hood, oven and microwave. The orientation and distribution of the house facilitates rest and provides natural light and ventilation. An ideal living project for people who enjoy a quiet family life, but at the same time urban.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Balance
Mijas, Spain
from
$449,372
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