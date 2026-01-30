Residential quarter Balance

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This development is a modern residential of 75 homes, in a balanced recipe for a life well lived.
With its timeless design and young spirit, it reflects the true essence of life through comfortable 2 and 3 bedroom homes with incredible sea and mountain views and spacious common areas designed for relaxation, entertainment, sports and wellness.
In its common areas we find a swimming pool in the central area with a chill out area, designed to enjoy and relax.
It also has a gym, a social club and barbecue area and picnic areas for meetings with friends or family. All surrounded by more than 13,000 m2 of gardens that invite you to disconnect.
The kitchens come equipped with appliances including: induction hob, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, extractor hood, oven and microwave.
The orientation and distribution of the house facilitates rest and provides natural light and ventilation.
An ideal living project for people who enjoy a quiet family life, but at the same time urban.
Location on the map
Mijas, Spain
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return