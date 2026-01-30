Residential quarter Higueron Bay Residences

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Spectacular new development of only 60 luxury apartments in the most sought-after area of El Higuerón, in a gated exclusive community with gym, heated pool, jacuzzis and coworking space, 500m to the beach promenade and all services, and 300m to the Carvajal train station with direct access to the Airport, and Málaga city center.
All apartments boast sea views, south and south-west orientation, very large terraces, top brands and high qualities such as underfloor heating throughout and modern energy saving aerothermal heat system.
Full cost-free personalization of all interior materials, flexible interior architecture, furniture packages, on-site after sales customer service, and the guarantee of one of the leading and longest established European developers, and most prestigious architects González & Jacobsen.
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Fuengirola, Spain
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