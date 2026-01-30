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Residential quarter Higueron Bay Residences

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$645,048
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8
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ID: 38932
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1189222453
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Begona

About the complex

Spectacular new development of only 60 luxury apartments in the most sought-after area of El Higuerón, in a gated exclusive community with gym, heated pool, jacuzzis and coworking space, 500m to the beach promenade and all services, and 300m to the Carvajal train station with direct access to the Airport, and Málaga city center. All apartments boast sea views, south and south-west orientation, very large terraces, top brands and high qualities such as underfloor heating throughout and modern energy saving aerothermal heat system. Full cost-free personalization of all interior materials, flexible interior architecture, furniture packages, on-site after sales customer service, and the guarantee of one of the leading and longest established European developers, and most prestigious architects González & Jacobsen.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Higueron Bay Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$645,048
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