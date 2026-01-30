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Residential quarter LAKÜN

Mijas, Spain
from
$521,044
;
10
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ID: 38905
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 700742876
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

An exclusive residential complex that redefines the concept of home, providing its residents with an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed for maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, first-class amenities and exceptional services.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter LAKÜN
Mijas, Spain
from
$521,044
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