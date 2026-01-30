  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Residential quarter Blossom Hills

Residential quarter Blossom Hills

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$385,550
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39432
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2058657681
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Calle Menta

About the complex

New residential in Benalmadena, Málaga. The private urbanization has 70 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms, in addition to a wide variety of typologies, among which penthouses stand out. Its architecture and design have been studied to provide prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and the breeze that the Costa del Sol offers, in addition to its views of the sea. The private urbanization has common areas with a swimming pool, a chill out area and a gym with sauna. Everything you need to enjoy leisure time! The residential complex has 70 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with 2 full bathrooms, 2 parking spaces and a storage room. It is a gated urbanization. All the houses have a fully fitted kitchen equipped with top-brand appliances The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open and optimized spaces. An example of this are the kitchens with an island, open planned and integrated with the living room. The romos have direct access to the terraces, to enjoy the breeze in moments of rest. The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential has an unbeatable setting;it is connected to the main routes leading to theAutovía del Mediterráneo (AP-7), to only 15 km fromthe Airport and 24 km from the Center of Malagaand has views of the Mediterranean Sea Benalmádena, one of the area’s leading tourist destinations, has all the services necessary for every day life, such as sports areas, supermarkets, schools and leisure areas, meaning that you have everything you need close at hand.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vangard
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$610,634
Residential quarter Vilas12 - Villa 7
Marbella, Spain
from
$7,17M
Residential quarter Horizon36
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$681,452
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$680,746
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Mijas, Spain
from
$705,343
You are viewing
Residential quarter Blossom Hills
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$385,550
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Show all Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,43M
This villa is located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and close contact with nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Show all Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Malaga, Spain
from
$369,736
New development consisting of 35 modern and contemporary design homes, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior patio, swimming pool on the deck and lounge area. It is located in the main street of the capital Malagueña, with all the …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Show all Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$9,10M
Welcome to a magnificent 5-bedroom luxury villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, offering the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and a prime location. Set on a spacious 1,959 m² plot with a generous 722 m² built area, this stunning residence captures the essence of sophistica…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications