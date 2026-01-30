  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 5

Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 5

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$491,465
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39111
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1459588432
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

Located in the Selwo area between Estepona and San Pedro. It is a resort project whose added value lies in its set of facilities, infrastructure, and geographical location. The complex includes 4 outdoor swimming pools, a spa with an indoor heated pool, a cinema, a Youth Club, and a co-working space. Next to Estepona, a prominent municipality on the Costa del Sol located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean—Puerto Banús and Sotogrande—, with 20 kilometers of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions, and shopping centers. Your home will be on the Golden Mile of the Costa del Sol, just 45 minutes from the Málaga and Gibraltar airports and the AVE high-speed train station. Located in the natural surroundings of Selwo, the elegant facades and spacious terraces frame the endless views of the Costa del Sol. Is a private residential complex of unique homes, situated in an exclusive urbanization, very close to the sea and surrounded by magnificent gardens, modern pools, communal areas, and multiple leisure options.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter The Hills 1
Benahavis, Spain
from
$15,70M
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$488,525
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$524,865
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Spain
from
$352,671
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Spain
from
$1,30M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 5
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$491,465
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Show all Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Residential quarter Blue View Heights
Manilva, Spain
from
$557,448
The project will respond to the high demand in the area with the development of 46 single-family semi-detached houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms strategically located with views of the sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and Africa. The development will involve an investment of 12.7 million euros, …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Show all Residential quarter The Oak 48
Residential quarter The Oak 48
Estepona, Spain
from
$466,436
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location. The residential complex offers a contemporary design that combines functionality with a luxurious look, using advanced materials. This makes the homes of the highest quality, with optimum comfort and efficiency…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Residential quarter Apron Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$948,800
Discover an exclusive collection of newly built semi-detached homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms, set in a privileged location on the Costa del Sol, next to a renowned golf course and just a short distance from the beach. A peaceful residential setting that perfectly combines nature, comfort and ex…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications