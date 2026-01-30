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Residential quarter ELYSEA SUITES

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,20M
;
10
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ID: 39014
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 784062526
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Elysea Suites is a boutique development of 22 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Mijas Costa. With exquisite Mediterranean views and excellent communal areas, this development is ideal for those who appreciate the small pleasures of outdoor living.

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Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter ELYSEA SUITES
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,20M
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