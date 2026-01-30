  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2

Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$511,942
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 39110
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 520487145
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Town
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Address
    Ronda del Golf Este

About the complex

The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses are the star of the show. A generous open plan living room and kitchen area connects directly to the terrace. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms with two bathrooms and, in some units, an additional terrace for service. On the top floor, the master suite, with its private terrace, crowns the building. The flats are carefully designed to blend in seamlessly with the outdoor spaces. Enjoy the views from the comfort of your living room, dining room or kitchen. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flats will also guarantee your privacy for the quieter moments. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with double sinks and enclosed toilet and shower. The amenities are designed to elevate your lifestyle in an exclusive residents-only complex: infinity pool with panoramic views and chill out pool, solarium and sports areas. Every detail is designed for your comfort. In the Club House you will find a heated indoor pool, gym, coworking space and common areas that offer the perfect space for relaxation and wellbeing.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$524,865
Residential quarter Evoque
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$510,805
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$4,54M
Residential quarter Célere Sunrise
Mijas, Spain
from
$479,633
Residential quarter Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$475,538
You are viewing
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$511,942
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Show all Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
Is an exclusive new development located in the heart of Madroñal, Benahavís. This exceptional project comprises two identical contemporary villas, both offering breathtaking panoramic sea views and set within a prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. This villa spans three leve…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Show all Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,55M
Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a re…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Show all Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,54M
KEY READY VILLA IN THE HEART OF NUEVA ANDALUCIA This fabulous villa in a well established area in the heart of Nueva Andalucia has undergone a complete transformation from the ground up to the highest possible construction specifications. Offering 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms of complete lux…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications