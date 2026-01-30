  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter Villa Paradise

Residential quarter Villa Paradise

Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,55M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39341
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 185144703
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Avenida Benahavis

About the complex

Welcome to the villa of your dreams in the prestigious area of Paraíso Alto in Benahavís, where luxury and sophistication meet modern comforts. This exquisite new build villa presents a harmonious blend of architectural brilliance, innovative technology and impeccable design. Set on a plot of 1,915 m², this villa boasts a living space distributed over three levels. With 6 elegantly decorated bedrooms and 6 luxurious bathrooms, including a guest toilet, this villa effortlessly accommodates both family and guests. The villa features double height windows and glass doors that flood the interiors with natural light, creating a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors. Spacious living and dining rooms, perfect for lavish gatherings or intimate family gatherings. Adjacent to this space is a state-of-the-art American-style kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances that promise culinary excellence. Descending to the lower level, a world of leisure and relaxation awaits. You will find a wine cellar, a fully equipped gymnasium, a relaxing spa and a rejuvenating sauna. Outside, a magnificent pool takes center stage, complete with a captivating waterfall. The pool surface is adorned with a special Indonesian stone that not only gives it an exquisite aesthetic but also purifies the water, reflecting a commitment to both luxury and sustainability. Elevator access allows effortless movement between floors, while a guest bedroom, laundry room, pantry, and dressing room cater to your every need. The private underground garage can accommodate up to three vehicles, ensuring security and accessibility. The villa features a digital video intercom system, air conditioning, and underfloor heating. It integrates seamlessly with a Smart Home system, allowing you to effortlessly control various aspects of your abode. An iconic glass fireplace serves as both a functional heat source and an artistic centerpiece. Built-in wardrobes provide ample storage space while maintaining the villa's elegant aesthetic. Surrounded by the lush landscapes of Paraíso Alto, this villa enjoys proximity to several world-class golf courses, satisfying the desires of golf enthusiasts. In particular, the villa boasts an excellent "A" rating for energy efficiency, embodying a commitment to sustainability and responsible living, as it implements a solar panel system that provides the villa with an alternative source of energy. And it is just a short drive from the vibrant nightlife of Puerto Banús, private schools, and supermarkets.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,49M
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Guaro, Spain
from
$682,590
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$932,470
Residential quarter Aurea Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Spain
from
$1,54M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Paradise
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Show all Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$534,695
This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideall…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Show all Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,70M
The ground floor is an open-plan design with large from floor to ceiling windows. which allows the natural flow of light to enter the property from its southeast-facing view. The villas have been designed with the climate in mind. with large outside terraced living space on the ground floor…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Veridian I
Residential quarter Veridian I
Residential quarter Veridian I
Residential quarter Veridian I
Residential quarter Veridian I
Show all Residential quarter Veridian I
Residential quarter Veridian I
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$906,707
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy ef…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications