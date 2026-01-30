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Residential quarter Villa Eco Zero

Estepona, Spain
from
$1,35M
;
13
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ID: 39019
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 920205959
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

An innovative project of sustainable and self-sufficient housing designed for those seeking a lifestyle in harmony with nature, without sacrificing comfort and modernity. Located on the Costa del Sol, it offers villas built with ecological materials and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as solar energy, rainwater harvesting systems, and natural insulation. The consequences of climate change, the possible global blackout, rising electricity and hydrocarbon prices... They're all a consequence of one thing: our lifestyle. The way we live has long ceased to be sustainable, and it's time for a change. Living differently is possible, and helping others is our mission. We want them to live as they've always dreamed of: sustainably, in a home that is respectful of nature, efficient, and self-sufficient.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Villa Eco Zero
Estepona, Spain
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$1,35M
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