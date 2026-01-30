Residential quarter Stella 8 Residence

This development stands out for its privileged location, just 300 meters from some of the best beaches in Benalmádena. It consists of 8 exclusive homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. The aesthetics of the building and its integration into the environment have been carefully designed. Benalmádena is one of the most dynamic and attractive municipalities on the Costa del Sol. Its year-round mild climate, beautiful beaches, wide range of leisure activities, infrastructure, and good transport links make it the perfect place for those who want to invest in quality of life and well-being. Designed for people who want to invest in quality of life, thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality, brightness, and quality of the construction materials to be used, highlighting its large terraces with optional jacuzzi. The interiors have been designed to make the most of the spaces and optimize livability, always prioritizing the comfort and well-being of its inhabitants. The spacious terraces and spaces bathed in natural light will allow you to enjoy the privileged Mediterranean climate of the Costa del Sol to the fullest. All homes have a parking space and storage room in the basement with direct access to the home, furnished and equipped kitchens, and fully installed hot/cold air conditioning systems. The complex is located in the Torrequebrada area, in a quiet location just a stone's throw from all amenities, such as restaurants, golf courses, supermarkets, schools, health centers, the Renfe Cercanías train station, etc.